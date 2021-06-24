Mazatlán FC makes the signing of Jorge Zarate official

The team of Mazatlan FC has had a lot of movements in the last hours in the transfer market, being Jorge Zarate, the last player to be presented officially announced on their social networks.

A few moments ago, through a publication on Twitter, the Sinaloan team made official the signing of the Mexican midfielder, who arrives from Tlaxcala FC from la la Expansion League, where he played 7 games in the last tournament.

The ‘Enano’ Zarate has an extensive career in Mexican soccer, debuting in 2010 with Puebla, and later playing in Lobos Buap, Chiapas, Atlas and Monarcas. His record includes a Copa MX in 2013 and a Super Cup MX in 2014.

“Zárate will contribute his experience and skill in the midfield under the command of Beñat San José. Jorge, you are now part of the Gunboat Crew, we are sure that you will proudly represent the Pearl of the Pacific. Welcome!”