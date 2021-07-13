Mazatlán FC makes official the arrival of Gonzalo Freitas as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

A few weeks away from the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the Mazatlán FC team has confirmed the incorporation of midfielder Gonzalo Freitas as their new reinforcement.

Through Twitter, the group of gunmen announced that the 29-year-old Uruguayan midfielder joins the Sinaloan institution for the start of the 2021-2022 season in Mexican soccer.

“We put power into the midfield Welcome to Mazatlán, Gonzalo Freitas!” They wrote.

Midfielder Gonzalo Freitas will have his first experience in Liga MX with the Mazatlán FC team, after his stint with Atlético Tucumán in Argentina, CD Everton and Club de Deportes Antofagasta de Chile, Liverpool FC, Club Atlético Bella Vista and at the Peñarol from Uruguay.

