Mazatlán FC has Xabi Alonso, former Real Madrid player, as a ‘reinforcement’

The arrival of the technical director Beñat San José the team of the Mazatlán FC Gunners for the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League has brought a luxury ‘reinforcement’ with him, as the former player of the Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso, He got on the boat of the Violet team as one more fan of the Mexican Soccer club newly created in 2020.

Almost a year after the emergence of Mazatlán FC, the 2010 world champion in South Africa with the Spanish National Team and multi-time club champion with Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich, showed off a cap with the Sinaloan team crest.

With this gift I have received, I want to send a greeting to the people of Mazatlán, to all the people of the club. From here you have one more fan of the club, I wish you good luck, Beñan, that you are going to do great, as in all the clubs you have been to, you are going to leave your mark on this great club, and we are going to follow you very closely Harlem group. Good luck and Vamos Mazatlán.

Alonso and Beñat shared a cradle in San Sebastián, Donostia, where they exchange impressions and talks within a WhatsApp group with other former players, which they have called “Harlem 97”.

At 39 years of age, Alonso retired 4 years ago as an active player for Bayern Munich in Germany; Since then he began his career as technical director and currently directs the Royal Society of the Second Division B in Spain, doing a great job, since he has them placed in the leadership.

