Mazatlán FC: Daniel Gutiérrez warns Club León

The Mazatlán FC team is in the final phase of its preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the MX League, in local condition against the Esmeraldas de León.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, goalkeeper Daniel Gutiérrez confessed the complexity of the rival that is the Fiera team, but they will focus on being able to achieve victory at home.

“The game on Friday we know is very complicated, we have been preparing very well to face them, we will get the result to be able to access the league, since now that is our objective,” he said.

In addition, the young Mexican goalkeeper affirmed that these last two commitments in the regular role in the Closing tournament 2021 They are taken as a final in order to achieve the goal of entering the league by way of the repechage.

“These two games are like finals for us, we know that we are at stake in qualifying and for my part, I am going to give my teammates confidence and we have to go out with everything to continue in the playoffs,” he declared.

