Mazatlán FC comes back and defeats Club León in the Kraken (Summary, Goals)

Mazatlán FC gave one of the surprises of the day and beat the Esmeraldas of Club León 4-3 at the Kraken Stadium, on Matchday 16 of the Closing Tournament 2021 League MX, with goals from Michael Rangel, Giovanni Augusto and an own goal of Andres Mosquera.

At the start of the match, the Fiera looked better than the Gunslingers and it didn’t take long for him to open the scoring, in a play where Luis “el Chapo” Montes came by surprise at the far post and opened the scoring at minute 10.

Also read: Liga MX: Pumas fans weapon “anger” in the stands of Cuauhtémoc

At minute 30, Víctor Dávila took the ball and took a powerful shot to put the second of the night for the Esmeraldas, in a match that seemed completely dominated by the visitors, as Mazatlán did not impose resistance.

With the passage of time, the Lion relaxed and before the end of the first half Mazatlán reacted and Michael Rangel approached the locals at minute 43.

For the second half, the match began in the same way, with León dominating Mazatlán, but now without so much arrival from those led by Ignacio Ambriz.

La Fiera began to relax again and Giovanni Augusto managed to tie the match with a shot from outside the area that was deflected, leaving Rodolfo Cota completely out of play.

Now it was Mazatlán FC who arrived with ease and just 3 minutes later, the Gunners turned the score around with a play where Mosquera ended up pushing the ball into his own door after a recenter.

At minute 73, “Heartbreaker” Rangel scored the fourth of the night for Mazatlán and the second in his personal account, causing madness among the fans of the Kraken Stadium.

When everything seemed that the duel would end with a thrashing for the Gunners, Ángel Mena scored in compensation time to leave the final 4-3.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: