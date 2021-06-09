Mazatlán FC celebrates a year of history between congratulations and complaints from the fans of Liga MX

This June 8 marks a year since the emergence of the violet team, Mazatlán FC, installed inl Kraken Stadium after a controversial move from Morelia, leaving behind the name of the now extinct Monarchs, A situation that left them marked before the fans of the MX League, who continue to reproach them for their irruption in the maximum circuit on the ‘ribs’ of the Purépecha team.

From his first day, the Mazatlan FC It has been in the eye of the hurricane, as its social media strategy made the relationship with Liga MX fans even more heated, adopting a challenging attitude, which did not please Mexican fans.

In this first year, Mazatlán FC registers 10 victories, 7 draws and 17 defeats, in addition to having had two coaches in this course with Francisco Palencia and Tomás Boy.

For their second season, the Gunners have opted for a foreign coach with the Spanish Beñat San José.

A year after its creation and without being able to qualify for the Liguilla in its first two tournaments, being left out of the reclassification phase, the gunboat team received some congratulations from the Liga MX teams, but it was also beaten by the Aztec fans .

Congratulations purple cockroaches of Morelia – Sergio Álvarez (@seredualvarez) June 8, 2021

The top of the table. From bottom to top clear – Eduardo Jaimez Gutierrez (@JaimezGutierrez) June 8, 2021

