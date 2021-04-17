Mazatlán FC and Atlas do not hurt each other and equalize in the Kraken (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Mazatlán FC team could not take advantage of the locality and equalized 0-0 at the Kraken stadium against the Rojinegros del Atlas, within the action on matchday 15 of the MX League in the present Closing tournament 2021.

The meeting between gunboys and red and black incessantly, with both teams trying to gain control of the ball, but it would be Atlas who would knock on a set piece that the former Buenos Aires player would not take advantage of, Aldo Rocha.

Again it would be the ‘fury’ who would put the danger in the game, after a very closed center of Nacho Malcorra that he did not find a striker on goal. The ecuadorian Renato Ibarra He was undoubtedly the most dangerous man of the visit, thanks to his speed with which he drove the Mazatlan defense crazy, and at minute 35 ‘he took a tremendous kick from outside the area that had to be sent to a corner by the goalkeeper Ricardo Gutierrez.

For its part, the Mazatlán FC team turned their game to look for counter-attacks with the speed of the Brazilians Camilo Sanvezzo Y Giovanni AugustoHowever, the most dangerous for them was a left center that Aristeguieta finished off and hit the back of a defender, which they requested as a hand, but the whistler did not grant the maximum penalty.

The complement began the same as the first half ended, with the Atlas generating danger, this time with a shot from Angel Marquez that passed brushing the post at 49 ‘, and another from Rocha at 52’ that scratched the arguero.

The Kraken drowned out the goal cry in the 59th minute, when after a great combination play on the right, Jorge Padilla He sent a low center for Aristeguieta that the ‘Viking’ connected badly and sent from the side. However, Atlas responded with a deadly counter that culminated Bryan trejo with a shot that forced Gutiérrez to jump, although in the end he was marked offside,

With half an hour to go, and after the entry of Luis Angel Mendoza, Mazatlán FC advanced lines and could offend the goal of Camilo VargasHowever, they crashed into the good defensive wall of the Guadalajara people.

At minute 80 ‘the Foxes warned with another shot, now from Edgar Zaldivar, while the ‘Navío’ had that of the win after a counterattack that Augusto could not define correctly in the 87th minute when he was in front of the red-black goalkeeper Vargas.

Already in the last plays of the duel, Bryan trejo He burst the crossbar with a right hand bomb that almost gave the Atlas three points, as well as another against that Trejo himself sent to the clouds to close the final 0-0.

With this goalless draw, Mazatlán FC remained in eleventh place with 16 points and still in the playoff zone, while the ‘Furia’ consolidated in sixth position with 22 units and in the league zone.

Next week the squad of Thomas Boy He will play home again at the Kraken, receiving the ‘esmeraldas’ from León on Friday, April 23. For his part, Atlas will play the classic from Guadalajara in Jalisco before the striped Chivas of Guadalajara.

