The Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) warned on Wednesday that the Caribbean Series 2021, scheduled to take place in Mazatlán, could move if the “apparent difference” between the professional team in that city and municipal authorities persists.

The entity highlighted in a statement that to hold the Caribbean Series in Mazatlán you must have the permits and “all the facilities and written support of the City Council of that Mexican city.

“In the event that the Caribbean Confederation verifies that it does not have the necessary supports and authorizations from the local authorities, it may take the decision to change the headquarters of Mazatlán, notifying the Mexican Pacific League of its eventual decision.”

The Mazatlán Venados team denounced that the City Council of that city occupied the stadium it uses as its headquarters in early April and that the municipal authorities have not agreed to return their administration to the team.

“The Caribbean Series is an event whose property is solely and exclusively of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) that gives a mandate to a member league to organize the event and is in turn authorizing a member team of said league to organize it in its place, “said the entity.

The CBPC added that this organizational mandate is developed through a mutual agreement between the member leagues of the Caribbean Confederation, always with the understanding that the highest authority is the Caribbean Commissioner.

It should be noted that when granting the Caribbean Confederation a headquarters for the Caribbean Series, the operator and the club where the host city is located must have the proper concession for the stadium where the series will be held, which is mandatory to avoid eventual problems before and after the event, the document said.

“From the above perspective, under no circumstances may the Caribbean Series be operated by organizations, entities or groups that are not members of the Caribbean Confederation,” the confederation warned.

The Caribbean Confederation has scheduled a statutory assembly in June, in which it will discuss everything related to the ongoing Caribbean Series and in which it will be determined if there is security for the event to be held in Mazatlán in in 2021, the document said.

The Caribbean Series is held every year in cities of the CBPC member countries, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Mexico, as well as in those of invited nations such as Panama.

Cuba has also returned as a guest to the annual event, but this year it did not participate due to visa problems, according to the confederation.

The most recent Caribbean Series was held last February at the Hiram Birthon stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the Dominican East Bulls took the crown.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.