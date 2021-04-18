Mazarrón FC win 2-1 at home to UCAM B

04/18/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

Victory for him Mazarron, who won 2-1 against UCAM during their confrontation in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The Mazarron FC aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 3-2 defeat in the previous match against The Garres. For his part, UCAM B came from beating 1-0 at home to The Union in the last match played. With this defeat the UCAM B was placed in fourth position at the end of the match, while the Mazarron FC is fifth.

The first team to score was the UCAM B, which premiered the luminous thanks to a goal from Benedict in the 25th minute. He tied the local team with a goal from his own goal. Gabri in the 28th minute, ending the first half with a 1-1 score.

In the second period luck came for him Mazarron FC, who traced the game with a bit of Chiki in the 65th minute, thus ending the match with a final result of 2-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Mazarron from Keni relieved Miguel Ortuño, Oliver, Juan Duran, Vera Y Matallana for Diego, Omar, Salva Crossbow, Javi vera Y Chiki, while the technician of the UCAM, Sergio Aracil Left, ordered the entry of Fran Martinez, Garcia, Oscar lizon Y Highlander to supply Adrian, Karim chaban, Pau perez Y Enzo.

The referee showed five yellow cards, four for Simpara, Jose Ma, Oliver Y Vera, of the local team and one for Karim chaban, of the visiting team.

At the moment, the Mazarron and the UCAM they remain tied at 29 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

On the following day the team of Keni will face against CD Bullense, Meanwhile he UCAM B by Sergio Aracil Izquierdo will be measured against him Cartagena FC UCAM.

Data sheetMazarrón FC:Emilio, Juande, Edu Serrano, Simpara, Josema, Diego (Miguel Ortuño, min.66), David Vera, Javi Vera (Vera, min.85), Omar (Oliver, min.71), Salva Ballesta (Juan Durán, min .85) and Chiki (Matallana, min.85)UCAM B:Zorro, Ramon, Gabri, Enzo (Serrano, min.83), Booker, Ferny, Mario Tomé, Karim Chaban (Garcia, min.79), Adrian (Fran Martínez, min.66), Pau Pérez (Oscar Lizon, min. 79) and BenitoStadium:–Goals:Benito (0-1, min. 25), Gabri (1-1, min. 28) and Chiki (2-1, min. 65)