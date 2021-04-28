Mayweathwer’s fight against YouTuber Logan Paul will be on June 6 in Miami

The exhibition match between the undefeated former world champion Floyd mayweather, 44, and YouTuber Logan paul, which was supposed to take place in February and was postponed, will be held on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the American boxer himself announced on his Instagram page.

“Logan Paul and I are going to fight at Hard Rock Stadium. Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime Boxing have teamed up to offer an epic event, “he wrote. Mayweather, who has a flawless 50-0 record.

“It is finally official. I’m going to fight Floyd Mayweather on Sunday, June 6, ”he tweeted. Paul at the same time describing himself as the “nonconformist” versus the “champion.”

Mayweather, a five-peso world champion, last fought professionally in August 2017, when he defeated the mixed martial arts champion Conor mcgregor, who made his boxing debut. Then he easily beat the Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, but it was just an exhibition.

Paul is 0-1 after losing to fellow YouTuber KSI.

The fight was originally scheduled for February 20, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the new date, June 6, the decrease in positive cases in the United States as a result of the effective vaccination campaign should allow the presence of spectators at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, owned by the American football team of Los Dolphins, which can hold around 65,000 people at its maximum capacity.