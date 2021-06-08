Mayweather’s insipid display in front of popular youtuber Paul Logan

Venezuelan Dervin Colina lost by knockout

Without pain or glory, the “Money” Floyd Mayweather reappeared, in an exhibition before the popular Youtuber Paul Logan, the show was held before a small audience that attended with little enthusiasm the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The match was scheduled for 8 rounds without judges and with 12-ounce gloves.

Logan much taller than Floyd and with a weight advantage of almost 10 kilos, he did his best in boxing against a technically superior Mayweather who performed at half machine. In this vein, without intensity or shock, the 8 rounds were passed before an audience that expected much more.

Much profit and little show

It is calculated that Floyd will have an approximate profit of just over 200 million dollars, a figure composed of $ 30 million for just accepting the fight, $ 100 million for getting into the ring and 50% of the PPV earnings. Logan’s bag would be around $ 50 million since he charges 20 million for the meeting to which 20% of the PPV is added.

In boxing fans there is the feeling that this is too much money for what these two athletes offered in the ring; How much should “Chocolatito” González and “Gallo” Juan Estrada earn for their memorable fights? Or how much should Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire pay in a rematch?

Will Floyd keep fighting?

It remains pending then if Floyd will return to the ring to make serious fights facing real fighters or will continue in this vein of exhibiting with highly popular characters. If he were to return to the ring in earnest, it is calculated that he could see them with champions such as: Manny Pacquiao, Erroll Spence Jr, Terrence Crawford and even “Canelo” Älvarez if they agreed to an agreed weight.

In this exhibition he walked for the 74 kilos; It would be necessary to know how much it will affect him to reduce to 66 kilos in the Welterweight division, a category in which he would face Pacquiao, Spence and Crawford, or how much more he should weigh if he did it against “Canelo”.

Badou Jack knocked out Venezuelan Colina

The Venezuelan Dervin Colina could do little, given the experience, quality and hierarchy of the former world champion Super Middleweight Badou Jack; The inexperienced fighter from Venezuela was only able to last a little over three rounds in which he failed to land any effective fists and barely managed to tie up and dirty the fight to save himself from knockout. Badou Jack made his superiority clear and is still looking forward to a rematch with WBA Light Heavyweight champion Jean Pascal.