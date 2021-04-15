Mayweather’s expensive gift to his 5-week-old grandson: will he inherit his hobby?

Floyd Mayweather is trying to teach his grandson some of his hobbies and it has taken just over a month to present him with an expensive and ostentatious gift: a diamond-encrusted Rolex. for your little five week old doll. The daughter of the American boxer has shown the image through social networks in which you can see how this exclusive jewel shines on the baby’s little arm.

The price of a watch like this ranges between 50,000 and 100,000 euros, but if ‘Money’ Mayweather has shown something throughout his career, it is that he does not skimp on cars or this type of accessories. Therefore, seeing the gold and diamonds that adorn the strap and the case, the final price paid could be higher than six figures.

And it is that watches are one of the greatest passions of the fighter and his collection includes truly exclusive pieces, such as one of more than 15 million euros (the Jacob and Co Tourbillon, ‘The Billionaire Watch’) that he bought after his fight against McGregor and 40 others with encrusted diamonds. In total, the value of this collection could reach up to 25 million euros and he has already recognized in the past that for trips he takes one for each day: “If I go on vacation for 30 days I take 30 watches. But what’s crazy is if we add ten more days I take ten more watches“, he confessed.

It is precisely this hobby that he intends to instill in his grandson, who with only five weeks has achieved two milestones that many mortals can only dream of. The first is wear a gold and diamond Rolex on your wrist, and the second fly aboard a private plane, and apparently on the Instagram profile of Mayweather’s daughter, little Kentrell Jr has already fulfilled both.