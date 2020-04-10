Apr 9 (.) – Floyd Mayweather remained undefeated during his remarkable career, and will now hope to maintain that dominance in simulated bouts by agreeing to use his digital image against other great boxing figures.

The venture between Mayweather, the streaming platform fuboTV and the virtual entertainment company FaceBank will allow us to live some fights that never took place in reality.

“These real-time simulations will yield results … based on a computerized model that will establish incremental relationships between real performance, hitting speed, reaction speed, strategy and endurance,” the statement said. of the parties involved in the project.

“These unprecedented virtual matches will be exclusive to the live TV streaming platform fuboTV and paid partners that will be announced in due course.”

FaceBank will work with Mayweather to research and analyze photographic, filmed, and mathematical representations of his face and body to develop a comprehensive “digital image” of the fighter.

The company hopes to announce similar deals with other boxing greats in the coming weeks.

Mayweather, who had a 50-0 record during his career, retired in August 2017 when he beat Irish knockout Conor McGregor, a specialist in mixed martial arts, in the tenth round.

(Report by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)