Mayweather vs Paul: This was Logan Paul’s brutal training to try to beat Floyd Mayweather

This was the brutal training of Logan Paul to seek to beat Floyd Mayweather

The most controversial and expected fight of this year came. Floyd Mayweather faces Logan Paul in an exhibition match in which the YouTuber try to make history and defeat the former champion.

The process to get to this day in Miami was complicated, first to reach an agreement and then a suspension of the fight what It seemed to end Logan’s dream But all that was left behind and the young fighter had to get serious to seek victory.

In a video posted on his social networks, Logan showed what his training job was like during all these months, since moving to Puerto Rico, facing different boxers, like Ryan Garcia and having an exercise program that pushed him to the limit.

Logan arrived at the weigh-in with a spectacular physique who gave him to weigh 189.5, 34.5 more than Floyd who gave 155 pounds. A special case since the former champion asserts that he does not take brothers Paul and that this is all big business.

Logan promised to beat Mayweather and make history, we will see if your physical and what they enter is worth to beat one of the best in boxing history.