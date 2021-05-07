Mayweather vs. Paul: Logan Paul threatens Floyd Mayweather with his best physical form: “Five weeks to beat him”

The long awaited fight of exhibition between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather is five weeks to be realized and although the stakes are in favor of the former world champion, the YouTuber feels confident thanks to his great physical change.

On your Instagram account, Logan shared a picture of him after his training, showing that he has worked more in the gym and that he is ready after not fighting since 2019 when he fell to KSI.

The photo of his work at the gym came with a message addressed to Floyd, asserting that he will defeat him, something that has been repeated since the fight was confirmed since 2020.