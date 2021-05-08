Mayweather vs Paul: Jake Paul pretends to apologize to Floyd Mayweather and tattoos a cap on his leg

Jake Paul gets a tattoo and launches clothing line to poke fun at Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul caused a pitched battle in the first confrontation of the fight between Floyd Mayweather and his brother Logan Paul, after provoking the former champion after steal his cap during a conference.

The results of that confrontation for Jake weren’t the best, after being banned from Hard Rock Stadium and ending with the black eye, something that seems It didn’t bother him as he decided to celebrate with a controversial tattoo in honor of what he caused, in addition to sending a message to Money.

On your Instagram account, Jake shared images of his new tattoo, which was done after the lawsuit with Mayweather, what does it say ‘Gotcha Hat’ and the drawing a cap. To this, the sale of a cap, t-shirts and sweatshirts with the same phrase in his web page.

It was later, in his stories, when he offered an alleged apology to Mayweather: “Hey, after thinking about it, I just want to say that I apologize for my behavior and I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have acted that way … I’m just kidding. “

