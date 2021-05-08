Mayweather vs Paul: Jake Paul is banned from the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather after the fight in the confrontation

Jake Paul is banned from the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather after the fight in the confrontation 0 commentsComment

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul, nowhere near a pitched battle

Floyd Mayweather responds to Canelo lvarez and compares him to Logan Paul

The controversy between brothers Paul and Floyd Mayweather continues giving what to talk about and is that after Jake Paul will cause a lawsuit with Money for stealing his cap In the middle of a conference, he was banned from the event on June 6.

It was his own Logan who informed his brother that he couldn’t be in the fight to be carried out in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, because of all the fuss that he provoked with Floyd, where he even took a hit to the eye.

“They don’t let you get into the fight. You’re literally kicked out of Hard Rock Stadium on June 6. “

At the news, Jake just said: “Swipe up, buy the fight. I don’t care.”

The story between the brothers and Mayweather is long and longer since he accepted the show fight with Logan, after refusing to face Jake multiple times, because it wouldn’t be an official match and just a show.

