Mayweather vs. Paul: Jake Paul: “I didn’t think Floyd Mayweather was going to be so mad about a cap”

The fight of Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather took a turn in the first confrontation between both fighters, All because Jake Paul stole the former champion’s cap causing almost a pitched fight at Hard Rock Stadium.

Although the ruckus only resulted in Jake had a black eye caused by a Floyd slut So what was banned from the stadium on the day of the fight, The also fighter asserted that he did not expect such a reaction.

“It was kind of a sensory overload with everything that was going on. There were like eight guys around me grabbing me, some hit me on the leg. I hold onto his cap for the life of me. I was like, ‘No! I will not let go! ‘And that was the main thing that worried them, like, ‘Give us the damn hat, give us the cap!’ And I was like, ‘No! Noooo! ‘”He said in an interview with Chael Sonnen on the You’re Welcome podcast.

Absurd moment, hilarious. I didn’t think he was going to get so mad over a cap. “

Jake mentioned that after Money got his cap back from the guards they arrested him and took him away after several attempts to hit.

“Then they finally got the hat and then I saw this Floyd Mayweather angry, he couldn’t believe it. One of his security guards had my shirt wrapped around his hand so that I couldn’t escape, and he just comes running towards me and is throwing blows at the security guard. I literally said, ‘Oh wow, this is crazy,’ but the funny thing is, none of the hits came close am at the time and actually hit his own security guard on the side of the head. Absurd moment, hilarious. I didn’t think he was going to get so mad about a cap. “

Seriously speaking, the YouTuber also stressed that he does not believe that everything was going to get out of control for taking his cap.

“Look, it’s show business. I didn’t think it would go so viral, I thought it was going to be like, ‘This is funny. Jake Paul is a hobby kid ‘, which, by the way, that’s what I was looking for. I thought, this is going to be hilarious, I’m going to be like a kid stealing a cap from someone on the playground. “