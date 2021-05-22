Mayweather vs. Paul: Jake Paul: “Floyd Mayweather is underestimating my brother”

Jake Paul defends Logan Paul for his fight against Floyd Mayweather. Getty Images

Jake Paul came out in defense of the fight between his brother Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather after the hundreds of criticisms that have been triggered that it is not a quality event. The also fighter said that everything is about entertainment.

In an interview with The Sun, Jake pointed out that these types of fights are to entertain people and even compared it to the Roman Empire.

“I think it’s cool, I think it draws more eyes to the sport of boxing. People forget that boxing is entertainment. All sports are designed for entertainment, even from the Empire Romano, they had Olympic sports for entertainment. “

About the result of the fight, Jake didn’t want to give his forecast, but pointed out that Floyd is underestimating Paul.

“This is entertaining and I think Floyd seriously underestimated my brother again, And there is a size advantage, my brother is fast and has knockout power. I’m not saying I’m going to beat Floyd I’m not going to say he’s going to lose to Floyd, but I think we’ll see a good fight. “