Mayweather vs. Paul: Floyd Mayweather reveals why he accepted the fight against Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather accepts the reason to fight Logan Paul. AP

After a postponement and many rumors, the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will perform on June 6, a confrontation that has raised many criticisms of the American fighter, who for the first time defends his position for accepting this challenge.

Floyd was sincere and revealed in an interview that only I agreed to fight the YouTuber for the money that he could win without affecting his undefeated record of 50-0.

“Because a fight is something that stays on your record forever. This is an exhibition. Remember this, I have a sharp mind. I told everyone that I was a cheerleader, so I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $ 35 million. Or Logan Paul and I can go out and entertain people and bring in 9 figures, $ 100 million. Why not? “ he said in a video released by DJ Akademiks.

Even though Logan has said that this fight will be the end of Money’s record this will only count as display, so if he falls, Money will lose nothing but his pride.