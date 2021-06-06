Mayweather vs. Paul: Floyd Mayweather: “Canelo Alvarez is an easy task”

Floyd Mayweather despises Canelo Álvarez. .

Floyd Mayweather is ready for one more fight in its long career and although it will not be an official, yes it will be pure pride when facing Logan Paul. But before getting back into the ring, eThe former champion wasted no time and charged back against Canelo Álvarez.

In the previous conference, Money was asked if he saw the Mexican fight with Billy Saunders, something that was totally indifferent to him and he despised him for belonging to DANZ.

“I didn’t even see him. Now he fights in an app, right? Real fighters fight on Showtime. “

The controversy between both fighters grew when last month Canelo mentioned in an interview, that if he faced Money again, he would defeat him without a problem. Answer that reached the American stating that the Mexican is a simple job.

“You mean Canelo? Easy job”, about would give him a rematch.

It was in the 2013 in September, when Saúl Álvarez had Floyd Mayweather in front of him being his first and only defeat in his career when he lost by unanimous decision.