Mayweather vs Paul: Chad Johnson forgets the NFL to get to the box: fight on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Chad Ochocinco fight in the Mayweather vs. Paul event. Getty Images

The boxing keeps getting new fighters for exhibition events, from exnba, YouTubers, and now exnfl. Chad johnson be part of the billboard of the event Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium.

He was the former player of the Cincinnati Bengals who revealed in an interview for the Podcast ‘I am an Athlete’, where he revealed to be a four or six round bout, although his rival has not yet been confirmed.

His foray into boxing came when he Floyd’s manager approached him to offer to be part of the billboard, while training at Money’s own club.

Chad Ochocinco left the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, played one year with the New England Patriots and was cut by the Miami Dolphins during training camp in 2012.