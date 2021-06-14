Mayweather vs. Pacquiao / Exchange of “verbal blows”

Photo: Supplied

There was a recent crossword between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao regarding how they were both managing their careers. Floyd received criticism from many sectors of boxing for his exhibition with the you tuber Paul Logan and what difference there was between him and the Filipino to which the ‘Money’ expressed:

“I am financially stable, I have many properties that are fully paid for, I have many paid cars, I have investments and my life is settled, while Manny at his age has to keep fighting and that is sad. He has to pay for his things, but I no longer fight because I have my life resolved ”.

To this the ‘Pac Man’ replied:

“It is good that his life is resolved and he does not have to fight anymore, I continue because I love boxing and for helping my family. My family is everything, my people, to say if my life is resolved or not is egocentric and the planet does not revolve around me. What is really sad is that 90% of the public remembers you as a money-making machine and not as a warrior who dominated the sport that gave you what you now have ”.

Each way of thinking is respected, as each one pursues their own interests and only the fans will decide who is greater than who, or who was better than who.