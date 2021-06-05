Mayweather vs Logan Paul: The intense confrontation between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

So was the confrontation between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. Getty images

The spirits were about to flare between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. In the middle of the media day, both fighters had a second confrontation, where this time the moments of tension were not lacking.

In a long confrontation Paul tried to provoke ‘Money’ who remained serious for the first few seconds. But later, when everything seemed to be over, Mayweather rekindled the spirits and He began to glare and a few words at his opponent.

This time Jake Paul was not there to intervene, but the cameras captured a heated moment where it was thought that someone could deliver a blow. During the press conference both threw heated phrases, where they threatened to send their rival to sleep.