Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: “The Death of Boxing”: Mayweather vs. Paul Angers Sport Purists

Floyd Maywather Jr. and Logan Paul, during the weigh-in. AP

The show that will star this Sunday the former undefeated champion the American Floyd Maywather Jr. and YouTuber Logan Paul It has raised a great controversy among sport purists, who reject the idea and describe this type of event as the death of boxing.

Their argument is that they consider that with this type of event only damages the image of that sport, and that they only meet the expectations of both participants of get big economic bags, without any kind of sports contribution, in addition to deceiving the fans.

The show will take place this Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (Florida), the field of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL.

Mayweather Jr., a retired fighter, 44, get into the ring to take on the popular 26-year-old YouTuber, which critics say, not an ideal representation of boxing if not a jester, product of the new “junk culture” that is consumed daily through social networks.

But the show brings together two popular and entertaining personalities in the ring, who have millions of followers on social media, which practically guarantees a financially successful pay-per-view.

It’s clear that the show will have little boxing, because if Mayweather Jr. used only a modicum of his abilities, he could defeat Paul in less than one episode and even put his physical integrity in jeopardy for the rest of his life.

The above means that being a whole “montage” and “farce” that Florida sports authorities will allow, which also makes them directly responsible for the I deceive fans and consumers that must be protected by law.

Mayweather Jr. is 50-0 as a professional boxer, so it’s no secret that they both put on the show just for money, and that in just 24 minutes in the ring they will win millions of dollars.

Another section that will also be full of obscurantism and to be not very transparent and in which the authorities will have to intervene.

Mayweather Jr. is the best-selling and most polarizing boxer of this generation. Paul and his younger brother, fellow boxer Jake Paul, attract a new massive audience of Gen Z viewers and social media viewers due to their large following.