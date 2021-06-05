Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Rules for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight: No judges and knockouts allowed

The rules for the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

This Sunday will take place the exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. The Florida State Boxing Commission has announced what the rules will be for this contest.

Just four days after the fight takes place, the weigh-in rules have not yet been officially confirmed though Paul stated on social media that he must weigh about 190 pounds and Mayweather about 30 pounds less. He also said that for every extra pound you have, you will be fined $ 100,000.

No judges. There will be no official winner. Yes, there could be a knockout. Knockout at the referee’s discretion There will be no head protection. The gloves will weigh 10 ounces (originally they were going to be 12 ounces). The fight is scheduled for eight rounds of three minutes.

“Money” has an impressive 50-0 record and his last contest was against Conor McGregor. For his part “The Maverick” has only had one fight which he lost. The fight will be a pay-per-view through the Showtime platform and will be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The fight will be on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST and 7:00 p.m. CEST.