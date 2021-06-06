Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Mike Tyson: “Floyd is going to kill Logan Paul”

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweahter meet this Sunday in an exhibition match. .

This Sunday, Floyd Mayweather return to the ring for an exhibition fight against Logan Paul. A few days after combat, the legend Mike Tyson gave his forecast.

‘Iron Mike’ did not hesitate to assimilate that Mayweahter has not lost his power in the gloves. Also He detailed that Paul doesn’t have much of a chance of beating the former pound-for-pound best.

“Floyd is going to kill this guy, man. He stays in the gym It is never out of shape. Have a lot of fun making that money, “he told ..

Although an official winner in the duel will not be declared, the rules have allowed knockouts within the brawl. So that Tyson is almost certain that the ‘Money’ will end up having an easy night at Hard Rock Stadium.

For the former heavyweight champion, the YouTubers’ foray into the world of boxing does not hurt the sport: “I am a boxing historian. With YouTubers, anything someone does with gloves is a tribute to boxing “; sentenced.