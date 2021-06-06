Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Mayweather and Paul get on the scale … Logan weighs 34.5 pounds more!

Intense weigh-in between Mayweather and Logan Paul.

We finally know the difference in weight with which Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will enter the ring this Sunday to face each other at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami after a tense weigh-in ceremony.

Floyd Mayweather marked a weight of 155 pounds, while the youtuber did it with 189.5 pounds, a brutal difference of 34.5 that will surely be reflected once both get into the ring.

Even though more intensity was expected from both fighters in the last head-to-head, ‘Money’ endured Logan’s provocations and only laughed at the comments Jake’s brother made.