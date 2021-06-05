Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Logan Paul’s team’s riskiest prediction: “Floyd will fall in the sixth round”

Logan Paul faces Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match Sunday. Getty images

Logan Paul is ready to step into the ring against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match. This Thursday was the media day, where both the YouTube star and his coach Milton Lacroix, They made it clear that they will put up a great fight.

During the statements, Lacroix was risky and commented that Paul would knock out Mayweahter before the eighth round. and they will be able to against the ropes to the legend of boxing. However, I reiterate that I will have a conservative stance in the first minutes of the brawl.

“Round one we’ll see what Floyd does, if you focus on your own we will go with our strategy. Be like David versus Goliath. We’re going to beat Mayweather, “he commented to Showtime.

When asked about his prognosis for the duel, Logan’s coach did not hesitate to say that everyone will be surprised with the result: “We are going to box against him, anything can happen … Floyd dropping in sixth. “