Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Logan Paul wants a rematch with Floyd Mayweather … but calls him slow and old

Logan Paul criticizes Floyd Mayweather but wants a second fight. .

The fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather left fans disappointed by the little show shown upstairs in the ring, but the YouTuber was quite happy with the result and left a chance for a second fight up in the air.

At the conference after the fight, Paul said surprised that he had fought Money, but I did not hesitate to say that I feel slow and old.

“It was slower than I thought, maybe father time is catching up. This is one of the best times of my life … damn, I’m happy. “

Logan did not rule out that Floyd let him live after not knocking him out in the eight rounds they faced, but said it was an honor to be in the ring with him.

“You never know with this guy, I go home thinking, ‘Floyd let me survive?’ It is one of the GOATs, and in many ways it controls this sport from sound, that’s what makes it great. It is an honor to adorn the ring with it. “

Although his career in the box continues, Logan wants to face Mayweather again and look to beat him.

“It’s an honor to grace the ring with it. Man, this is the coolest thing of my life … I’m happy I got out. It’s old, but it’s hard to hit. I don’t know, man, I’m going to go to the water, I’m going to go to the beach. Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul 2? I don’t know, let me improve a bit … maybe I can finish this next time? “