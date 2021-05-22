Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Logan Paul: “Mayweather is a grandpa, I’m nervous about him”

Floyd Mayweather looks to beat up Logan Paul in an exhibition duel. AP

Logan paul He continues to heat up the fight against Floyd Mayweather for next June 6 in Miami. Now the social media celebrity mocked about the age of ‘Money’ and assured that the fight would be a turning point in his life.

During an interview for Sky Sports, he promised that he will have a great return and assured that Mayweather’s legacy is at risk: “This fight means a lot to my fans, to my family, for everyone who looked and thought they couldn’t do something in life. I have nothing to lose. I literally have nothing to lose “; mention.

“That’s the energy I’m going to go in with. So what about when you have a guy walk into the ring with that energy? And a guy who has everything to lose? Like a grandfather (Floyd). I’m nervous for him! “; assured.

The Jake Paul’s brother is 18 years younger than ‘Money, who at 44 years of age in recent months became a grandfather. And after a heated confrontation that led to almost a pitched battle for an intervention by Jake, the morbid has taken hold less than a month after the combat takes place.

On the other hand, among the curiosities that I will have the event card highlights the boxing debut of former NFL player Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, who will be able to get the gloves against a rival that has not yet been officially announced. Similarly, there is the duel between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias.