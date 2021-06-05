Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Logan Paul: “Fight with the heart against Mayweather, they will see that I am not only a youtuber”

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will fight on June 6. Getty images

A few days after Floyd Mayweahter and Logan Paul face off in a boxing match, The 26-year-old stressed that he feels motivated to face the exhibition brawl and show that he has the wood of a boxer. Paul said he has no major concerns and hopes to establish himself as a great fighter.

“You will see that I am not only a youtuber but also a good boxer”; he told the media on Thursday. “Mayweather can say whatever he wants, but he’s training because he knows he’s in danger”; manifest.

Regarding the pressure that has been generated around the lawsuit, Logan made it clear that it does not affect him and that he feels like dealing with the pressure: “I love this. This is me in my element. This is what I came to do in Hollywood when I started making videos. on YouTube, “he added.

Even if He knows that he is not the favorite to send the former best pound-for-pound to the canvas, he stressed that at any moment he could meet the stroke of luck and surprise everyone: “Experience is fantastic. In almost any industry, experience is going to trump anything else, but at the end of the day, this is a fight and anything can happen. Fight with the heart. ”

Finally, the celebrity highlighted that he has adapted perfectly to the training sessions and the demands to which he has been put to the test during training: “I did not choose boxing, boxing chose me. I was challenged to box, I responded to that challenge, and then I entered the sport perfectly. Truth be told, boxing is a little easier on the body than MMA “; highlighted.

After the press conference, Paul and Mayweather had an intense confrontation; where this time Jake Paul was not present for the situation to get out of control. And while there will be no official winner, both fighters know that a KO would be suitable for the show.