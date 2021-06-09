Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Logan Paul fight, the last one for Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather may not fight again after his fight with Logan Paul. .

The exhibition fight against Logan Paul did not leave many happy, since they considered that Floyd Mayweather let the YouTuber live so that the eight stipulated rounds were fulfilled. Beyond that, the show shown was not the best and could be evidence that the former champion could say goodbye in a definitive way.

The official withdrawal of Mayweather was in 2017 after beating Conor McGregor and although he has returned to the ring on two occasions it seems that before Logan could be the end of his career or that’s what the president of Showtime Sports hinted, Stephen Espinoza.

“This could be, despite everything I’ve tried in the last six years, this may be the last time we’ll see him in the ring. And then, whether you like the display or not, whether it agrees with the opponent or not, give this man your flowers today, “he said after the match.

This may be, despite everything I’ve tried in the last six years, this may be the last time we see him in the ring.

The manager highlighted Floyd’s path throughout his career and asked for respect for his match with Logan.

“They said he was too small to lead the sport of boxing, They said that there is a small guy, that he was not going to make money. They said that a guy who left a great promoter was not going to have a successful career. In 2014, they said it was over. The other chain let him go because he thought his best days were behind him.

“And we saw the last of him in 2015, he gave us a little bonus in 2017. Record bonus. It gave us a little flavor in Japan, it gave us another little flavor, another reminder. I just want to say, there will be some criticism, but we can’t pay attention to that. Give this man your respect. For any true boxing fan, it is a pleasure to see this man in the ring every time he is there. “

On the other hand, Money also mentioned that he doesn’t know what’s next. and it could better retire definitively.

“We do not know what the future holds, but I will discuss it with my team and I’ll see where we go from there. You must realize, I have been in this sport for 25 years. And I understand that I’m not 21, I’m not 25. But I had fun tonight. “