Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Logan and Jake Paul resort to extreme measures after threats from Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul and Jake Paul use bodyguards after Floyd Mayweather’s threats.

During last week, Jake Paul starred in a viral lawsuit with Floyd Mayweather in the middle of the first confrontation ceremony for his brother Logan Paul’s fight. After ‘Problem Child’ snatch a cap from ‘Money’, the former best pound for pound exploded and launched a series of threats and blows towards Jake.

Mayweather’s words were taken very seriously by the Pauls, who have decided to resort to extreme measures in order not to suffer a new attack by Floyd’s team. During an interview for TMZ Sports, they assured that they have a security body that watches them throughout the day.

“When you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he says shit, ‘I’m going to kill that son of a bitch’; kill ?! Are you going to kill my brother for a fucking hat ?! We take that shit seriously “; manifest Logan.

Despite having bodyguards at all times, the brothers ruled out filing any complaint or order against Floyd. The near-pitched battle against Jake was highly criticized on social media; However, it is expected that both ‘Money’ and its rival will generate millionaire figures. On the other hand, the fight will take place on Sunday, June 6.