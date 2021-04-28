Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, June 6

Manuel Valero

Since his retirement, Floyd mayweather He has been shown to retain his money-making success in the ring. After the fight with Conor McGregor and the exhibition with Tenshin Nasukawa, the American will face the youtuber Logan paul on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

To see the duel on American soil, you will have to buy the PPV that Showtime will sell. Despite his 44 years, one of the best fighters of the last decades such as Mayweather, will face Paul, whose sports performances to date are closer to circus than professional boxing.

Despite the null competitive interest of this unequal confrontation, it will have some importance for the future of Premier Boxing Champions. With his television contract coming to an end, Al Haymon wants to lean on Mayweather in order to renew him. In the same evening several official matches will be included, which have not yet been made public.