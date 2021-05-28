Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Jake Paul trolls Floyd Mayweather in full press conference: “My brother is going to kick your butt”

Jake Paul provokes Mayweather with a social media trolling. Reuters / Jake Paul

Jake Paul has not tired of provoking Floyd Mayweather. Now ‘Problem Child’ took advantage of a digital lecture from the former best pound for pound to poke fun with a comment.

With a video posted on social media, the cruiserweight fighter invaded the ClubHouse room and He told Mayweather to lose in the exhibition battle to Logan Paul.

“Floyd is doing an interview right now, I’ll sneak out and see how this goes”; Jake assured before stepping into the ‘Money’ event. “Hi Floyd. I have a stage, I have a stage .. Get out of the Clubhouse, my brother is going to kick your ass”; commented Paul in the room where Mayweather was.

Despite the provocations, Floyd tried to ignore it and simply dismissed the comments to continue with his remarks. At the beginning of the month, Jake had starred in a lawsuit in the middle of his brother’s first confrontation with ‘Money’; where even the youtuber took some blows to the face.