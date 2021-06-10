Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: How much money will Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul make from the exhibition fight?

The bag that Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will win for the fight. .

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will leave a lot of profit, not only for the sponsors and the organizers of the event, but the big winners will be the fighters who will fill their coffers with millions of dollars.

Since before the fight, Mayweather confirmed that he returns to the ring to give a show that will leave him a lot of money and that is true, as you will succeed in obtaining $ 100 million dollars (70 million euros) to get in the ring with Logan.

In addition, you are guaranteed $ 30 million for just accepting the match and is expected to take 50% of the pay-per-view proceeds.

“It doesn’t really matter if I have an intense training camp or not. This kid has no chance in hell. It doesn’t matter where I train. The result will always be the same. I can’t be fucking beat. I am Floyd. My nickname is ‘Money’ for a reason. I worked very hard over the years and years to get to a certain level, a level where we can start calling the whole event. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s an easy thing like the fight, it’s a legalized bank robbery, I have to do it. I have to, “Money said on Inside Mayweather vs. Paul.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul could win $ 20 million dollars (14 million euros) and take 10% of the PPV.