Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: When is the fight between the former boxing champion and the YouTube star?

Exact time, date and TV to see the fight between Mayweather vs Logan Paul live.

It seemed that the confrontation between two of the most controversial figures in the United States would not come, however, now it does. Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have been confirmed to step into the ring to face off in an exhibition match.

The fight between Flouyd and Logan is agreed to next Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, the home of the Dolphins and where Canelo Álvarez fought a couple of months ago.

After several months of negotiation, it will finally be the Showtime company which will be in charge of broadcasting the fight between these two celebrities and will do so for Pay Per Event.

Logan Paul is an American Toutuber who, along with his brother Jake Paul, decided to enter the world of boxing facing Olajide William Olatunji, better known as KSI.