Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: This is the luxurious $ 13 million mansion where the best YouTuber trains pound for pound

The fight between boxing legend and undefeated record, Floyd Mayweather vs. YouTuber Logan Paul, It will take place on Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Although his fortune comes mainly from what he has done as an influencer His growing entry into boxing has left him with various luxuries

In an interview with The New York Post, the luxurious mansion where the oldest of the Paul brothers in Puerto Rico. The luxurious property He has five rooms and seven bathrooms, here he has trained during these months for his fight against Floyd. The location of this abode is in the Dorado Beach East Community in the Ritz Carlton Reservation.

The home has over 5,200 square feet of living space, In addition to the influencer’s income of $ 55,000 per month.

Logan Paul has only had one fight before his big test against Mayweather, and it was against also YouTuber, KSI, which he lost by split decision. So look for your first triumph as a boxer.

For its part, Floyd is a legend in the boxing world, he has an undefeated record of 50 wins and zero losses in a professional manner. Something incredible, but not to increase if he manages to be victorious against Logan since the fight is considered an exhibition.

It is estimated that the fight between the two boxers is 100 million dollars, making it possibly one of the biggest bags for a showdown battle.