Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, live: Schedule, how and where to watch the boxing match on TV; a long awaited display

Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Time, date, TV and where to see the boxing result.

The long-awaited fight came. After so much controversy and aggression, the confrontation between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul It will take place on Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium where a full show is expected.

Little by little the interest in this exhibition fight grew and more when at the beginning of the year the fight was postponed due to lack of an agreement between the YouTuber and Money. Once rescheduled the fight, the spirits rose in tone in the confrontation and all for Logan’s brother Jake’s fault.

It was in the head-to-head at the stadium that Jake tried to remove Money’s cap, this caused the fury of the expeller putting up a pitched fight. The result of this was that Jake was banned from the stadium for the fight, in addition to receiving a threat from Floyd that made Logan enraged.

The fight will be the Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami where both fighters will face each other to meet who will be victorious in a match in which knockouts are allowed.

The event will begin at 5:15 PM Eastern and 2:15 PM Pacific for the United States. 16:15 for Mexico. The event can be seen on Showtime PPV and FANMIO PPV at a cost of $ 49.99, while on Mexico and Latin America will be on ESPN.

Floyd Mayweather has revealed that to accept the match with Logan He would have to earn millions, and just as he said he would. Money is expected to earn $ 100 million, this as part of the agreement, which also includes 50% of the PPV.

Although it is not known exactly how much he will earn, Paul sportingfree.com mentioned that his gain will be $ 250,000 dollars with 10% of the PPV.

The bookmakers have shown that the favorite to win this fight is Floyd Mayweather, so if you want to make some money invest in the former American champion. Odds are found as follows:

Floyd Mayweather: -909 Logan Paul: +550 Draw: +1200

This is the first time Floyd returns to the ring after his 2018 fight against Tenshin Nasukawa in December, but his official retirement from boxing was in 2017 when he faced and defeated Conor McGregor remaining with his undefeated record of 50-0.

Logan has had few fights in his foray into boxing. It was in 2019 that he faced fellow YouTuber KSI in a six-round fight.