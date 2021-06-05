Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: boxing match press conference live

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul live on media day of the exhibition fight.

This Thursday Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul live Media Day. The fighters testify to the media a few days after the exhibition match in Miami at the Dolphins stadium.

Paul arrives with several objectives for combat. The first of these being to resist Mayweather’s attacks and avoid knockout. Although there is no official winner, Money wants to show that it is still in great shape and hopes to annihilate the youtuber.

For his part, the social media star has commented that he feels confident and he hopes to give a duel that shows that he can take his boxing career seriously.