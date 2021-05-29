Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Floyd Mayweather pledges to fight Logan Paul: “There is no plan”

Floyd Mayweather reveals how to take down Logan Paul on his return to boxing. AP

Floyd Mayweather’s return to boxing is getting closer and closer. With just under two weeks to go before Logan Paul, The former best pound for pound spoke about the strategy to implement to defeat the ‘youtuber’ and he was confident that he will have total control of the combat.

“I don’t have any strategy. I just have to show up there. If I want us to go to a round, to go to a round. If I want to go to two, we will go to two. It all depends on me “; he commented to Barstool Sports.

Although ‘Money’ has had no activity in the ring since defeating Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan, the multi-champion looks like the wide favorite. Logan He’s 0-1 as a professional and hasn’t worn gloves since he fell to KSI by decision.

The Jake Paul’s brother has repeatedly ensured that he would put up a great fight and ruin Mayweather’s perfect record. And although the weight difference is considerable, as is the age, he knows that starting as the underdog and with minimal possibilities of putting the veteran in complications.

For its part, The brawl will take place on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium. Pay-per-view (PPV) is $ 49.99 within the United States.