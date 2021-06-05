Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Floyd Mayweather: “I want to wear eight-ounce gloves, people want to see blood!”

Mayweather wants to hurt Logan Paul. Reuters

Undefeated, multi-world champion in boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to step into the ring this Sunday and face Logan Paul in an exhibition match where he will seek to entertain his fans.

On the gloves that both fighters will use, ‘Money’ declared this Thursday: “First they talked about 16 ounce gloves, then they were talking about 14 ounce gloves, then it was 12 ounce gloves, now as of today, we are fighting with 10 ounce gloves. We are getting closer to what I want. “

“What I really want is 8-ounce gloves, so we can entertain people. Even though it’s an exhibition, they want to see blood.” concluded the controversial American.