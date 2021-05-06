Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Floyd Mayweather ‘demands’ his fiancee to move to focus on the fight against Logan Paul

Floyd Maweather demands his girlfriend move out to focus on the June 6 fight against Logan Paul. @floydmayweather

Floyd mayweather return to the ring next June 6 in a fight against Logan Paul. The former best pound for pound seeks to beat the famed social media celebrity at any cost. he has resorted to extreme measures in order to win.

According to The Sun newspaper, Mayweather has asked his fiancée, Anna Monroe, let her leave their mansion in Las Vegas to concentrate exclusively on the brawl he will have against Paul. So that the fighter has intensified his training for the next month.

The last time ‘Money’ had a professional boxing match was in 2017 in view of Conor McGregor. While at the beginning of 2018 he held an exhibition in Japan, where I beat kickboxing expert Tenshin Nasukawa.

Instead, the medium also ruled that Floyd’s plans to get away from his surroundings would also involve preparing for the rest of the duels he would have scheduled for this year. However, so far, the only official fight is against the ‘youtuber’.

On the other hand, a source close to the couple commented to the newspaper that the couple has not finished and Monroe supports him heading into the June event.