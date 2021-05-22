Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: “Floyd Mayweather can take down Logan Paul in one fell swoop”

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul meet on June 6 on a pay-per-view card. AP

Floyd mayweather He will come out of retirement to face Logan Paul in an exhibition match. Since the announcement of the lawsuit, the majority have bet in favor of ‘Money’, who looks like the wide favorite to win the duel. Even other fighters, like Badou Jack have ventured out by ensuring that Mayweather can annihilate his opponent with one blow.

During an interview for iFLTV,Jack highlighted the power of Floyd and realized that although he could easily beat Logan, he would venture to play with him inside the ring: “It’s 50 different pounds, but he can’t really fight (Paul), so it’s different being there with a guy like that. Maybe it ends with a body shot Or just play and have fun, I don’t know, it’s entertainment, “he assured.

Despite the low level that Paul can show, for Jack, the brothers’ foray into boxing has been a great success and praised his idea of ​​trying his luck in sports: “It’s a different era, it’s the era of social media, so it’s all about marketing and these guys are doing something right “; complement.

Regarding the role of Jake Paul, he noted that he has been very successful. Although he did not overlook the quality of the rivals: “You can say that they are corny guys and that they don’t really fight anyone who can win, they fight smaller boys, But it’s celebrity boxing it’s not real boxing. Jake has all the UFC fighters, boxers, Evander Holyfield, everyone calls him, “he added.

For its part, The duel between Mayweather and Logan will take place on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium of Miami. In addition, the presence of the public is expected for this duel that will mark the return of ‘Money’.