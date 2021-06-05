Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Floyd Mayweather and his latest contempt for Logan Paul: “He’s a youtuber who thinks he’s a real fighter”

Floyd Mayweather says he will enjoy the fight against Logan Paul. AP

This Thursday the media day was held in anticipation of the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. The ‘Money’ was relaxed before the cameras and assured that he takes this as a retention. However, he did not miss the opportunity to throw a dart at his rival.

For Mayweather, the lawsuit will mean a carefree day; as acknowledged that the fact that it is only an exhibition match does not jeopardize his perfect record. However, he pointed out that he has been preparing to offer a good show.

“I don’t want to believe myself the hero who will put things in their place, I just come to have fun. Let’s not worry about weight or height difference, it’s just a matter of skills; stated the legend.

Floyd too He ruled that he is not worried about the threats of a possible knockout of Paul. He also emphasized that regardless of what happens in the ring, he will continue with the 50-0 record.

“Everyone who has faced me always says the same thing (who will beat it). This is a real fight for me. If a miracle happens anyway I will remain undefeated. I’m facing a YouTuber who thinks he’s a real fighter and it has left me a great deal of money. I already made $ 30 million just to prepare, “he highlighted.

The exhibition brawl will be this Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium. It should be noted that the duel is stipulated for eight rounds and without judges, although KOs are allowed.