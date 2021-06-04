Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: day, time and how to watch the fight online

He has been retired since 2017, he is 44 years old and Floyd mayweather jr. continues to generate emotions in its fans. This time he will go up to the ring that Sunday, June 6 to face the youtuber Logan paul, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

His rival is taller (1.88 meters by 1.73) and he is younger (26 years by 44), but boxing and style have it ‘Money’. The difference between the two is 40 pounds, 6 inches tall and 18 years old, Mayweather gave that up.

Paul could barely fight in two previous matches and could not win, even so he hopes to have a good night and beat ‘Money’. “Floyd came out of retirement, only to retire again. I’m about to beat the best fighter of all time, ”said Logan Pau.

Fight time: the event for those who buy the pay-per-view will begin at 8:00 PM with a three-round pre-card undercard: Chad Johnson will open the pay-per-view portion of the card against Brian Maxwell in a four-round display.

Badou Jack will face Dervin Colina (15-0, 13Kos) in a 10-round non-title bout. Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias will also fight at junior middleweight, 10 rounds.

After these fights the highlight of the night will arrive: Mayweather vs. Paul around midnight.

You can see it on: Showtime and FANMIO PPV card

After the fight there will be a press conference at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and you can watch it on Showtime Sports’ YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing’s Facebook Watch.

The training of Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, this Sunday they face each other. 🥊 😶 #MayweatherPaul #Boxeo pic.twitter.com/Ly8bnmWfJC – ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) June 4, 2021

Where to watch the fight if you are not in the United States?

In all of South America you can see it on ESPN (conventional signal) or on ESPN Play. In Mexico you can tune in to TV Azteca and in Spain it goes for Mitele Plus.

Times of the start of the billboard in different countries.

United States: 8:00 pm (east), 5 pm (Pacific)

Mexico: 7:00 pm

Spain: 2:00 am (Monday, June 7)

Venezuela: 8:00 pm

Peru: 7:00 pm

Chile: 8:00 pm

Colombia: 7:00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 pm