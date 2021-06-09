Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Canelo Álvarez and Jake Paul face off after Mayweather and Logan fight: “You don’t sell pay-per-view”

Canelo Alvarez pokes fun at the disappointing Mayweather-Logan Paul fight.

The disappointing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul raised multiple criticisms on social networks. One of the main detractors was Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez who ignited the fury of Jake Paul with a publication.

The man from Guadalajara placed an emoji in which he implied that he was disappointed by the show. Immediately, ‘Problem Child’ answered and lashed out at the Mexican’s popularity.

“You can’t sell pay-per-view (PPV’s). I would eat you alive”;said the internet celebrity. It should be noted that Jake has ensured that achieved the tenth best PPV in history after the fight against Askren.

Throughout the months, Canelo Álvarez and the Paul brothers have had many differences. And although the best pound for pound of has recently manifested, that he respects what they do with the public, the Mexican did not hide his annoyance at the fight that involved ‘Money’.