Mayweather to Logan Paul: “This kid has no chance in hell”

He was always used to winning first outside the ring and then inside, with his personality and talent he marked an important era in boxing and now he will return to combat. Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face the youtuber Logan paul this June 6 and he has already warned him that he has no chances against him.

The ‘Money’ show will once again be shown at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“It doesn’t really matter if I have an intense training camp or not. This kid has no chance in hell. It doesn’t matter where I train. The result will always be the same. I can’t be fucking beat. I’m Floyd, ”Mayweather declared on Inside Mayweather vs. Paul from Showtime.

Logan Paul has the support of Ryan Garcia in his preparation for the fight against Floyd Mayweather. This is what your training looks like. 👀 👇 (via @ESPNRingside – KingRyan / Instagram) #Boxing pic.twitter.com/UIcV9ecifd – ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) May 28, 2021

Mayweather presents an immaculate record of 50-0, 27 KOs after battling against boxers of the stature of Juan Manuel Márquez, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Álvarez.

“They pay me a lot of money because I kick butt and beat the biggest names. We are talking about real fighters. This is a youtuber. Logan is working hard, like the Russian in Rocky IV. Keep training like Ivan Drago, it will not work ”, he added.

He also stated that he is not afraid of any surprises and expressed feeling not at all uneasy about what Logan Paul could offer in the ring.

“I am not worried about the fight. No one can fuck with me. No one can fuck with Floyd. You don’t get all this (wealth) without being a master at what you do. I may not have invented boxing, but trust me, I mastered it. He dominated the art ”, reaffirmed the renowned boxer.

Also read: Mayweather gives a message to Spence Jr: “Pacquiao is still very dangerous”