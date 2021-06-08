Mayweather rules out going back to boxing

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

After his exhibition match on Sunday against youtuber Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather Jr He has ruled out going back to active boxing.

The Michigan man and Paul, who weighed fifteen kilograms more than the boxing myth and was also very rehydrated, reached the distance in their fight agreed to eight rounds of three minutes.

A Mayweather much more restrained than in the face to face with his rival and his statements during the days before the fight, he has recognized that time takes its toll even on a body as trained as his (except in some aspects, since he presented a lush hair that was lacking before).

Thus, his statements after not being able to knock out an opponent who, despite the difference in weight, has little experience and limited sporting ability, had an impact on this issue: «I am not going to perform as if I were 19 years old, you can see my age. I can’t do what I was doing against Gatti and those people. Absolutely, I assure you that I will not return to active boxing, and it is very likely that not in the case of exhibitions either. “.

Finally, he left a message, a house brand, for an old rival: “It’s sad that, at this point, Pacquiao has to fight again.”